10 office outfit ideas to get you excited about work this week

Saying goodbye to the weekend is pretty tough but figuring out work outfits for the new week can be even more daunting.

Many times, the outfits are hanging right there in our closets staring at us and wishing we’d pick them but we don’t, and this is mostly because the mere thought of another Monday can sap all of one’s energy.

Let’s be frank now! Do you not imagine you could show up at work on Monday in your pyjamas or something close to it? Well yeah, it’s not really your clothes you need to work, it’s your brain right? Except you work in marketing or client service then PJs are not a bad idea.

But we honestly want you to do better so we put together 10 work outfit inspirations from some of our favourite style bloggers. These looks will help you look like the work professional plus the chic boss plus the fashion pro all in one.

We hope you have your fashion sorted for the week.