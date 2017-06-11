10 office outfit ideas to get you excited about work this week

Saying goodbye to the weekend is pretty tough but figuring out work outfits for the new week can be even more daunting.

Many times, the outfits are hanging right there in our closets staring at us and wishing we’d pick them but we don’t, and this is mostly because the mere thought of another Monday can sap all of one’s energy.

Let’s be frank now! Do you not imagine you could show up at work on Monday in your pyjamas or something close to it? Well yeah, it’s not really your clothes you need to work, it’s your brain right? Except you work in marketing or client service then PJs are not a bad idea.

But we honestly want you to do better so we put together 10 work outfit inspirations from some of our favourite style bloggers. These looks will help you look like the work professional plus the chic boss plus the fashion pro all in one.

It’s just another white shirt, only that you’ve paired it with skinny trousers and heeled sandals with nude tones. This is how to subtly get your colleagues wowing after you as you walk past them.
Two-piece suits will never be old especially when they’r worn in pastel colours like this. Team the look with a print, structured bag and you’re good to go…
Even the HR lady will be gushing over your look when you stand out from the office crowd in mix and match stripes. Douse the drama with black accessories
This monochromatic look is a winner for that Monday out-of-office meeting. The best part is pairing it with a leopard print belt and stilettos. Seal that deal!
When the week is almost over, you can play with a pinafore. Add a dash of colour with your pumps.
If you work in media, then this is how to kill that Monday morning work look. Break boundaries with a white blouse and rolled up jeans paired with print mules. Throw on a trench to complete the look.
This is how to show up if your intention is to disrupt the work flow. Hot, chic and flawless. A flowered blouse on pastel palazzos paired with heels they have to beg to see…
Another monochromatic look but this time with pants and a brown bag that speaks READY!
You can never go wrong in a white shirt but you’ll be the winner when you throw in a hot, red skirt with a daring front slit. This look can transition to an after-work look thanks to the silver open toe sandals.
Because you can not be bothered so you pair your white t-shirt with a camel straight skirt and finish it off with a bold, studded belt and a bucket bag.

We hope you have your fashion sorted for the week.

