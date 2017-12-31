14 times Ebuka Obi-Uchendu slayed in traditional outfits in 2017

Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shattered the Nigerian internet space in November when he showed up at Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s traditional wedding in a striking agbada – one that we frankly admit had never seen before.

For weeks on end, Nigerians could not seem to get over the clear fact that Ebuka stole the shine at his friend’s wedding (even Banky admitted it) with his translation of the aso ebi.

That moment not only made for one of fashion and pop culture’s biggest in 2017, it also sealed something we’ve known for a long time but have failed to admit: No one wears traditional attires better than Ebuka Obi-Uchendu around here.

The fashionista is not a respecter of tribes or culture; from the Yoruba agbada, the Igbo traditional regalia to the more contemporary designs, Ebuka has singlehandedly shown a lot of Nigerian men how this slay game is done and it is only right that we all appreciate him.

As we draw the curtains on 2017, we have the pleasure of bringing you 14 times Ebuka showed up and showed out in drool-worthy, copy-worthy and applause-worthy traditional attires: