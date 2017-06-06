Alek Wek, Bella Hadid | Our 5 best outfits from the CFDA Awards red carpet

You’d expect nothing less than sartorial magic from the red carpet at an event that celebrates American fashion.

The CFDA Fashion Awards holds every June and this year’s edition was attended by all the biggest names in fashion, modelling and entertainment in head-turning outfits that will be forever recorded in the world’s diary of fashion.

Supermodel, Alek Wek made a rare appearance in Balenciaga outfit with a massive bow and neon boots that scream “I never left”. She paired with no accessories and still looked every inch a superstar.

Everyone is still talking about Bella Hadid’s pink belted jacket with bell sleeves. It’s the bangs we’re mostly excited about though.

Nicole Kidman sported a Hollywood movie star look in this velvet Oscar De La Renta dress.

It’s the simplicity of Arizona Muse’s print Michael Kors dress that makes it a winner for us. She pairs it with strappy Aquazzura sandals.

We have no idea what’s going on with Janelle Monae’s Christian Siriano pant suit but we totally love it!