The 2017 AMVCAs have kicked off and the stars are making their arrivals in very gorgeous outfits and we’re not surprised.

We’ve seen slay queen, Zainab Balogun in a gold dress; Jara co-host, Uti Nwachukwu in a suit by Nigerian designer, EmmyKasbit and Best Supporting Actress nominee, Somkele Idhalama killing it in purple. Rita Dominic is wearing a gold monostrap number by Lanre DaSilva Ajayi and she looks fab.

See photos: