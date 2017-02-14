Androgynous & girly Valentines day inspiration by Metrogypsie

by Metrogypsie

Let’s be clear, androgyny to me is all about Style. Precisely, it is a term used to describe the art of mixing masculine accessories or apparel with feminine ones on a lady to create a certain/ ‘strong’ look. For example, wearing a really big faced dark-colored wristwatch, a pencil skirt paired with a boxy jacket | a chiffon ruffled blouse with a pair of brogues | boyfriend jeans paired with a top with a bow.

At the start of this year, I resolved (in the style department) to make 2017 my year of androgyny. In this regard, I decided to style a Val’s day inspired shoot with fellow blogger, Fey of the travel blog, Footprints iN Polaroids (@fnptravel). I rocked the androgynous looks and Fey, the girly ones.

Look One – HomeGrown

Homegrown for us refers to brands that are owned by Africans. Both outfits in this look are owned by and made in Nigeria .

Look Two – Animal Print

The choice of prints being animal skin was because of the sexy tone it connotes in a look.

Look Three – Inspired By Music

Music is a huge part of the Valentines season/day.. so on this look I decided to draw inspiration from @Teknoofficial’s song, Diana.

CREDIT

Photography:- Emily J Sowerby, @emilyjsowerby

Models:-

Fey Kamson, @fnptravel

Stephanie Okafor, @metrogypsie

Wardrobe:- @Bloggerschest

Look One:- @Itunufabrics

Look Two:- @Bloggerschest

Look Three:- @Bloggerschest

Stylist:- @Metrogypsie