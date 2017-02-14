Androgynous & girly Valentines day inspiration by Metrogypsie

by Metrogypsie
Let’s be clear, androgyny to me is all about Style. Precisely, it is a term used to describe the art of mixing masculine accessories or apparel with feminine ones on a lady to create a certain/ ‘strong’ look. For example, wearing a really big faced dark-colored wristwatch, a pencil skirt paired with a boxy jacket | a chiffon ruffled blouse with a pair of brogues | boyfriend jeans paired with a top with a bow.
At the start of this year, I resolved (in the style department) to make 2017 my year of androgyny. In this regard, I decided to style a Val’s day inspired shoot with fellow blogger, Fey of the travel blog, Footprints iN Polaroids (@fnptravel). I rocked the androgynous looks and Fey, the girly ones.
Look One – HomeGrown
Homegrown for us refers to brands that are owned by Africans. Both outfits in this look are owned by and made in Nigeria .
Look Two – Animal Print
The choice of prints being animal skin was because of the sexy tone it connotes in a look.
Look Three – Inspired By Music
Music is a huge part of the Valentines season/day.. so on this look I decided to draw inspiration from @Teknoofficial’s song, Diana.
Photography:- Emily J Sowerby, @emilyjsowerby
Models:-
Fey Kamson, @fnptravel
Stephanie Okafor, @metrogypsie
Wardrobe:- @Bloggerschest
Look One:- @Itunufabrics
Look Two:- @Bloggerschest
Look Three:- @Bloggerschest
Stylist:- @Metrogypsie