BAAD2017 is a movie! Watch the trailer for Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s wedding documentary

If you thought you had seen the last of BAAD2017, then you’re in for a docu-surprise.

We will now be able to watch the talk-of-town wedding between Banky Wellington and his wife, Adesua Etomi in a documentary that is to be aired exclusively on Africa Magic.

In a teaser that was released today, we see never-before-seen scenes from the court wedding, the traditional wedding and the finale that held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Watch the teaser for ‘The Wellingtons’ and note how Banky W throws subtle shade at everyone who spells his wife’s name wrongly: