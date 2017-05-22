Billboard Music Awards: See all the smashing looks on the magenta carpet

Billboard Music Awards: See all the smashing looks on the magenta carpet
GettyImages-686480476

Hailee Steinfeld

GettyImages-686456594

Camilla Cabello

GettyImages-686469548

Alexandra Daddario

GettyImages-686470300

Kate Beckinsale

GettyImages-686473298

Savvy Shields

GettyImages-686476336

Jussie Smollett

GettyImages-686466788

Co-host, Vanessa Hudgens

GettyImages-686463416

John Legend

GettyImages-686480722

Jason Derulo

GettyImages-686487586

Co-host, Ludacris

GettyImages-686476180

Rita Ora

GettyImages-686480208

Nicole Scherzinger

GettyImages-686480930

Dencia

GettyImages-686463626

DJ Khaled

GettyImages-686459082

Bebe Rexha

GettyImages-686484828

Ty Dolla sign

GettyImages-686476992

Olivia Munn

GettyImages-686459532

Lauren Elizabeth

GettyImages-686460358

Ashley Tisdale

GettyImages-686480074

Chris Daughtry

GettyImages-686447880

Jeannie Mai

GettyImages-686477316

Tiffany Alvord

GettyImages-686456744

Alexys Gabrielle

GettyImages-686456286

Noah Cyrus

GettyImages-686444700

Jessie James Decker

GettyImages-686444882

Sway Calloway

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards have just ended and as with every star-studded event like this one, the fashion is just as important as the music; if not more.

The stars arrived the magenta carpet in outfits, mostly not Grammys or Oscars appropriate but stunning all the same.

Drake, Beyonce and Twenty One Pilots were some of the biggest winners of the night but on that yummy carpet outside, we had Rita Ora, Hailee Steinfeld, Jussie Smollett, John Legend and Jeannie Mai serving some of the most amazing looks of the night.

While most of the looks had us gushing, we cannot deny the few omg-what-the-fuck-is-she-wearing moments.

Slide through the gallery for all the looks.

 

Photos: Vogue.com

 

Tolu Branch

