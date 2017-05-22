Billboard Music Awards: See all the smashing looks on the magenta carpet

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards have just ended and as with every star-studded event like this one, the fashion is just as important as the music; if not more.

The stars arrived the magenta carpet in outfits, mostly not Grammys or Oscars appropriate but stunning all the same.

Drake, Beyonce and Twenty One Pilots were some of the biggest winners of the night but on that yummy carpet outside, we had Rita Ora, Hailee Steinfeld, Jussie Smollett, John Legend and Jeannie Mai serving some of the most amazing looks of the night.

While most of the looks had us gushing, we cannot deny the few omg-what-the-fuck-is-she-wearing moments.

Slide through the gallery for all the looks.

Photos: Vogue.com