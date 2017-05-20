British wedding of the year? | 5 things to expect at Pippa Middleton’s wedding today

Pippa Middleton is not exactly royalty but she happens to be the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton’s only sister, so maybe that counts. And we’re guessing also that this sufficiently justifies the buzz around her wedding.

It’s the British wedding of the year, actually! So, that’s not your basic, spartan buzz.

33-year-old Pippa Middleton will be getting married to multi-millionaire fiancé James Matthews today. The couple have been friends for ten years but got engaged in July 2016 after dating for barely one year.

We will not be attending the wedding but we are sure to keep you in the loop as events unfold. There are many aspects of the wedding that are already public knowledge, for example, the venue and the guest list. But that one detail we’re bound to be most excited about is still top secret so WE WAIT. Still trying to figure out what it is? Brrrr…of course, it’s the dress. Pippa’s wedding dress.

Speculations are rife that she will be wearing a dress designed by British coutourier, Giles Deacon. He was seen visiting the Middletons with an armful of dress bags so yeah, that feeds the suspicions. But frankly, we appreciate how that one detail has been kept secret and we have more to anticipate from the wedding.

Let’s run you through a quick list of what we expect to see (or not) at the wedding: