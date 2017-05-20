British wedding of the year? | 5 things to expect at Pippa Middleton’s wedding today

Pippa Middleton is not exactly royalty but she happens to be the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton’s only sister, so maybe that counts. And we’re guessing also that this sufficiently justifies the buzz around her wedding.
It’s the British wedding of the year, actually! So, that’s not your basic, spartan buzz.
33-year-old Pippa Middleton will be getting married to multi-millionaire fiancé James Matthews today. The couple have been friends for ten years but got engaged in July 2016 after dating for barely one year.
We will not be attending the wedding but we are sure to keep you in the loop as events unfold. There are many aspects of the wedding that are already public knowledge, for example, the venue and the guest list. But that one detail we’re bound to be most excited about is still top secret so WE WAIT. Still trying to figure out what it is? Brrrr…of course, it’s the dress. Pippa’s wedding dress.
Speculations are rife that she will be wearing a dress designed by British coutourier, Giles Deacon. He was seen visiting the Middletons with an armful of dress bags so yeah, that feeds the suspicions. But frankly, we appreciate how that one detail has been kept secret and we have more to anticipate from the wedding.
Let’s run you through a quick list of what we expect to see (or not) at the wedding:
- Kate Middleton’s outfit: Apparently, Kate has the habit of recycling old looks to weddings so as not to outshine the bride and that’s very thoughtful. But will she go for an old outfit from her closet this time or show up in a never-before-seen stunner? We trust that she’ll do it right and we’ll love whatever she chooses, especially if she pairs the look with a stylish hat.
- Prince George and Princess Charlotte: The bride’s cute nephew and niece will be walking the aisle with her as page boy and flower girl. Since Kate will not performing bridesmaid’s duty, this is the most she can do for her sister who was bridesmaid at her royal wedding with Prince William in 2011. She may also do a reading.
- Meghan Markle? The Suits actress is dating Prince Harry, Kate’s brother-in-law whose name is on the wedding guest list. Meghan may not be present as no one is sure she made it to the guest list considering Pippa insisted that a girlfriend is not exactly family. “No ring, no bring”!
- The best man is quite the hunk: 27-year-old brother of the groom and reality show star, Spencer Matthew will be the best man. Hopefully, he won’t steal the show with either of two things: too much charm and bad behaviour. The latter because his girlfriend, Vogue Williams did not make the list.
- Her wedding ring: Matthews proposed to Pippa with a 3.5 carat diamond ring that is worth over 250,000 pounds. Expect nothing less today.