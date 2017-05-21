British Wedding of the Year: Pippa Middleton marries James Matthews in England (PHOTOS)

We dubbed it “British Wedding of the Year” and from what we’ve seen so far, our tag is spot-on.

Pippa Middleton, 33, married 41-year-old financier and former race car driver, James Matthews at St. Marks Church, Englefield. The wedding reception later held at the Middleton family mansion in Berkshire.

Just as suspected, the bride wore a guipure lace dress made by British designer, Giles Deacon who had been seen leaving the Middleton home with a garment bag a few times months before the wedding.

The bespoke hand-pieced lace dress came with a full skirt, high neck and cap sleeves. According to Sky News, it is estimated to cost up to 40,000 pounds.

Bride’s sister and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton settled for an 80’s inspired peach Alexander McQueen custom dress. It was simple, showed less skin yet queenly. Her accessories were a fascinator in the same colour as her dress, silver drop earrings and nude heels.

Kate purposely did not perform bridesmaid’s duties as she didn’t want to steal her sister’s shine but she was seen adjusting Pippa’s veil and making sure the kids stayed quiet and orderly.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge tends to her cute two-year-old, Princess Charlotte who was the bridesmaid.

See other photos from the wedding:

The couple, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Pippa and her father as they walk into St. Marks church
Duke of Cambridge and bride’s brother-in-law, Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry
tolubranch@yahoo.com'/
Tolu Branch

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

The online destination and fashion journal that goes beyond the surface and taps the pulse on all things FASHION. First out of Nigeria and increasingly across the continent, with wit, intelligence and humour.

FOLLOW US ON

TSS is an arm of the RED brand, which is the continent's largest omni-media group focused on Africa's youth.