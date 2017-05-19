Cannes Film Festival: Winnie Harlow steps out in a showstopping Zuhair Murad gown

Just as we imagined, the 2017 Cannes Film Festival red carpet is on fire with the most glamorous evening gowns.

Our favorite from last night’s showing is model Winnie Harlow who stepped on the carpet in a blue Zuhair Murad gown and we have one word to describe the look: breathtaking. She paired the gown with black, strappy sandals and kept a bare neck.

Winnie chose a silver drop earring and a blue bangle as her only accessories.

Winnie stands as our day three winner but here are other looks we totally love from last night:

Rihanna was glam from head to toe in a black strapless Ralph and Russo gown she paired with a choker and bold red lipstick
Lily Donaldson wore a sheer Dior outfit, apart from her toe popping out awkwardly in her sandals, everything else seems alright to us.
After dazzling in that strappy champagne gown at the opening night, Emily Ratajkowski showed up in a black Peter Dundas gown
Adriana Lima opted for a bridal look in a Naeem Khan gown
