Cannes Film Festival: Winnie Harlow steps out in a showstopping Zuhair Murad gown

Just as we imagined, the 2017 Cannes Film Festival red carpet is on fire with the most glamorous evening gowns.

Our favorite from last night’s showing is model Winnie Harlow who stepped on the carpet in a blue Zuhair Murad gown and we have one word to describe the look: breathtaking. She paired the gown with black, strappy sandals and kept a bare neck.

Winnie chose a silver drop earring and a blue bangle as her only accessories.

Winnie stands as our day three winner but here are other looks we totally love from last night: