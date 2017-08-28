Cardi B hits the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in cone bra outfit

The MTV Video Music Awards is currently holding at The Forum in Inglewood, California and the stars are arriving in their showstopping fashion pieces.

Hosted by Swish Swish singer, Katy Perry who has been spotted at the pre-show in a white, floor-length gown with a one-shoulder cape, the award ceremony is set to see stars like Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus try to steal red carpet attention.

While we await the other stars, we’ll gush over rave-making hip hop star, Cardi B who showed up in a white Christian Siriano jumpsuit with cone bra detail and flowing train.

She also performed her hit single, Bodak Yellow at the pre-show in a sequined bodysuit.

Check out her outfit:



