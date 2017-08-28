Cardi B hits the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in cone bra outfit

The MTV Video Music Awards is currently holding at The Forum in Inglewood, California and the stars are arriving in their showstopping fashion pieces.

Hosted by Swish Swish singer, Katy Perry who has been spotted at the pre-show in a white, floor-length gown with a one-shoulder cape, the award ceremony is set to see stars like Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus try to steal red carpet attention.

While we await the other stars, we’ll gush over rave-making hip hop star, Cardi B who showed up in a white Christian Siriano jumpsuit with cone bra detail and flowing train.

She also performed her hit single, Bodak Yellow at the pre-show in a sequined bodysuit.

Check out her outfit:


tolubranch@yahoo.com'
Tolu Branch

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

The online destination and fashion journal that goes beyond the surface and taps the pulse on all things FASHION. First out of Nigeria and increasingly across the continent, with wit, intelligence and humour.

FOLLOW US ON

TSS is an arm of the RED brand, which is the continent's largest omni-media group focused on Africa's youth.