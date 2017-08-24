Clear the mess! How to declutter your home in six, easy steps

“You don’t need more space. You need less stuff” – Anonymous

Have you ever looked around your home and afterwards convinced yourself that you need to let many things go? If you wake up every morning telling yourself that you need all these items but you haven’t found use for them in the last six months or one year, then you do not actually need them and it’s time to say goodbye.

Listening to your friends and colleagues talk about decluttering their homes, the minimalist challenge they got on to etc, makes you want to literally flush out all the clutter in your own home but when you get right to it, it overwhelms you.

The journey to decluttering can be inundating but there are less painful, more fun. creative and definitely effective ways to rid your personal space of mess and welcome a new, simple life.

Here are a few tips we can trust to help: