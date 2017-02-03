Dakota Johnson and Rita Ora stun at the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker

Rita Ora (Mia Grey) in her dress for Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2017 Couture collection and Dakota Johnson (Anastacia Steele) in her Valentino dress hit the black carpet for the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to the 2015 romantic drama, Fifty Shades of Grey.

The event which held in Los Angeles had all the stars of the movie show up in very sexy but classy outfits, all obviously inspired by the romantic theme of the movie.

Jamie Dornan, who plays the billionaire dominant lover, Christian Grey was no less of a hunk in his Valentino suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Fifty Shades Darker will be in theatres on February 10.

See photos.