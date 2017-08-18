Dark & Lovely Africa partners She Leads Africa to launch accelerator for beauty businesses

She Leads Africa in partnership with Dark & Lovely Africa has just opened applications for the 2017 Dark & Lovely x SLA Beauty Accelerator. The Accelerator program is a 10 week-long entrepreneurship development program to support early stage entrepreneurs who are building businesses in the beauty industry.

The 2017 Dark & Lovely x SLA Beauty Accelerator will kick off with a 1 week business skills bootcamp in Johannesburg, South Africa where entrepreneurs will receive training on business strategy, growth, marketing, finance and distribution. Throughout the program entrepreneurs will have access to industry mentors and online training. At the close of the ten weeks, the entrepreneurs will pitch their businesses to a host of industry stakeholders, media and investors.

Caitlin Craig, Head of Community at She Leads Africa said, “We are extremely excited about the launch of the beauty accelerator in partnership with Dark & Lovely Africa. This is an incredible opportunity to bring together women from across the African continent who highlight innovation in the African beauty industry.”

“We are delighted to partner with She Leads Africa on this amazing project to support young women in business across Africa. Supporting women empowerment programs like this is a key pillar of the brand’s sustainability platform.” says Nneka Keshi, Digital Marketing Director, L’Oréal Consumer Products Division for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Eligible companies include:

Media: Platforms that make it easier for women to learn beauty techniques and discover new styles

Products: Physical products that enhance the beauty process

Technology: Software and services that support the beauty industry

Retail: Platforms that simplify the buying process for consumer

The accelerator is open to businesses based in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire and Kenya.

Entrepreneurs interested in applying should visit sheleadsafrica.org/beauty for more information and to apply. Submissions close on 1 September at 11:59pm WAT.