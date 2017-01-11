Celebrity Luxury Apartments: DJ Khaled purchases Robbie Williams’ Beverly Hills mansion for $10million

DJ Khaled has got the keys! Yes, keys to a Beverly Hills mansion previously owned by British pop star, Robbie Williams.

The 11,000 square feet home has 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and was sold at $9.9million to the Snapchat legend who recently welcomed his first son.

Robbie Williams put up the mansion for sale sometime in June 2016 with a price tag of $11 million, although he bought it in 2002 for only $5.45million.

Located in Mulholland Estate, the outdoor of the mansion has a swimming pool, covered dining area and a waterfall. Williams put the house up for sale because he said he and his family were trying to explore a new part of the town.

Let’s not talk too much, see photos of the mansion:

The mansion was built in 1992

The gym area

Tolu Branch

