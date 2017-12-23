The event guide to living your best life in Lagos this holiday season

For most, work has officially closed for the year and the 9-5 life has been laid to rest until January when it will be grudgingly resurrected.

Between now and resumption, there are a thousand and one ways to fully maximise the free time you have. From music concerts to pop-up shops, Lagos offers an ample array of events to make this season memorable; as long as you can boast of a full tank and a heavy wallet.

Here are a few you should check out:

Adesewa the Musical

If you’re a fan of stage plays, dance and all things theatre, then you can check out this 90-minute musical that will be showing from Saturday through till Christmas day at The Muson Centre.

Bez Live: The Art of Music

Bez has promised that this event will be one of the best this year, if not the best. Those who attended Falz’s The Falz Experience that held on the 20th say it is the best show they’ve been in Nigeria. Will Bez beat Falz to it? You should find out for yourself on the 24th.

Wizkid: The Concert

This Wizkid concert has been a long time coming and between his last concert and now, the Starboy has evolved. Now, you’re spoilt for choice on the 24th: music for the soul from Bez or Sounds from the Other Side?

Culture Custodian Day Festival

This is for the cool kids, the IJGBs and lovers of the alternative lifestyle. You can attend this one and still make it to Bez’s and/or Wizkid’s event later in the night. It promises food and fashion stalls too, so hold extra cash.

One Night Stand

This is the type of music concert you attend with your lover. Adekunle Gold and his band, The 79th Element are promising the best live performance you’ve seen in a while. It’s a Boxing Day event that starts at 7.30 so you should get enough time to touch other places when it’s over.

The Fierce Sale

It’s wise to lace your all-night outings with some daytime shopping event, especially if it promises amazing items for the lowest prices. Celebrity stylist, Ms Modish put this one together and it also holds on Boxing Day.

EatDrinkFestival

If you have your wardrobe sorted for the new year and are in need of a daytime event you can attend with your entire family, kids inclusive, then your best bet is a Boxing Day food festival. EatDrinkFestival is free to enter and we can assure you, the coolest kids in Lagos will be here.

Davido’s 30 Billion concert

This concert promises FIA and we don’t expect anything less, it’s been a great year for Davido. It’s slated for the 27th at the Eko Convention Center.