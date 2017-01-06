“Fashion is an escape route” | Mae Otti presents its SS17 collection, Resilience

Lagos-based womenswear label, Mae Otti has carved a niche for itself in Nigeria’s fashion industry. For its power pant suits that have been seen on celebrities and top fashion bloggers, Mae Otti really did win with its debut collection in 2016.

For its Spring/Summer 2017 collection, Mae Otti goes from simple lines and geometric shapes in pant suits to an infusion of prints in not just suits now but dresses as well.

The collection is called Resilience and the designer defines it as “that ineffable quality that allows people to soar back to their original places in life from a life-changing experience“.

The designer also considers fashion as an escape route from the current economic hardship in the country, hence Resilience.

Every piece in the collection is sharp, deliberate and maintains the brand’s signature love for clean tailoring and minimalism.

Creative Direction: @TemitayoNathan

Photographer: @Tope_Horpload

Stylist: @MagPayne1

MUA/Hair Stylist: @Leylarhcadne

Model: @Ifeoma_Nwobu