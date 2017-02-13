The fashion hits and misses from the 59th Grammys

by Roqeebah O.

Let’s just put this out there: We miss Joan Rivers. More now than ever.

But the only way to honour her memory is by trying our hands at doing some witty justice to the good, the quirky and the plain ugly that reared its head at last night’s Grammy’s 2017 red carpet.

Here goes:

The Misses

Katy Perry in Tom Ford. Makes us think too much of a sad ostrich. Or maybe she asked Tom for a Pashmina to cover her legs with and he decided to do her one better. Or not.

Elle King… WHY?

Wow Taraji? Even Cookie wouldn’t have done this. Really just reminds us of that very bad Missy Elliot purple leather ensemble.

Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood did not only appear plain, they wore the same thing. Double Misses!

CeeLo Green… we have absolutely no words.

Chrissy Teigen did not even wow! It just looked like a lot of unnecessary black thread.

Joy Villa wore Trump but we still don’t get the point.

The Good

The new colour; the same old fit! We love!

Oh Rih! You can do no wrong!

Solange Knowles matched her outfit to her sister’s gold card where she read her very unplanned acceptance speech from but we love it still! Paris Jackson’s new looks and giving us life and last night’s! Oh! last night’s. The fresh face. Love!

Demi Lovato in chains from Julien MacDonald is a breath of fresh air. Literally.

Say what you want, Anderson Paak’s look was fresh!