Fluctuating accents, sympathy cards, money makers | Meet the 20 #BBNaija housemates

It’s that time of the year again where we get to witness a gathering of total strangers who abandon their lives for three months to participate in Nigeria’s most watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.
The third season of the show kicked off tonight with a live show that saw returning host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduce the contestants to the audience as they made their way into the house.
Themed Double Wahala, this season is packed peculiar group of housemates that are bound to set our television screens on fire. Meet all 20 of them:
Tobi
MEET Tobi: This 23-year old is from Ogun state. He is a banker and photographer who enjoys networking with people and playing football. His favourite food is plantain and eggs, whilst his favourite artiste is Davido. During his stay in the House, he will mostly miss his family and turning up. He will never be caught with a tongue piercing.
Lolu
Cee-C
Anto
Leo
MEET Leo: A native of Lagos, Leo is a 25-year old entrepreneur. He believe he will be a fan favourite because he is good looking and intelligent. His favourite colour is black and he enjoys eating jollof rice and fried turkey a lot. Unless he becomes dangerously ill, he has no plans to quit the show.
Angel
Khloe
Ifu Ennada
MEET Ifu Ennada: Actor, writer and TV host, Ifu Ennada is 26 and an indigene of Abia state. Her favourite book is “The Inverted Pyramid” and if she were an animal, she would be a parrot. She will miss her phone most whilst in the house. She believe that being a people’s person will make her a favourite in the House.
Bitto
Rico Swavey
MEET Rico Swavey: He describes himself as a protector who likes to stand up for the oppressed. Hs is a 25-year old actor who enjoys swimming and singing. He became a Housemate because he wants to create awareness about autism in support of his little cousin. He is a gentleman, charmer and a ladies man.
Bam Bam
Ahneeka
Miracle
Dee-One
Alex
Princess
K. Brule
Teddy A.
MEET Teddy A: Recording artiste and graduate of the University of Texas, @iamteddya is also known as Badman Teddy. The 29-year old considers his high points to be when his son was born and getting his recording contract. His mum is his best friend whilst his favourite food is pounded yam and egusi soup!
Vandora
Nina