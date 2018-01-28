Fluctuating accents, sympathy cards, money makers | Meet the 20 #BBNaija housemates

It’s that time of the year again where we get to witness a gathering of total strangers who abandon their lives for three months to participate in Nigeria’s most watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

The third season of the show kicked off tonight with a live show that saw returning host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduce the contestants to the audience as they made their way into the house.

Themed Double Wahala, this season is packed peculiar group of housemates that are bound to set our television screens on fire. Meet all 20 of them:

Tobi

Lolu

Cee-C

Anto

Leo

Angel

Khloe

Ifu Ennada

Bitto

Rico Swavey

Bam Bam

Ahneeka

Miracle

Dee-One

Alex

Princess

K. Brule

Teddy A.

Vandora

Nina