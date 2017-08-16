Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week empowers fashion entrepreneurs with Fashion Focus Talks

Fashion Focus Talks, the annual seminars held before the Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week, ended with the finale in Lagos on Friday August 11, 2017. The fashion seminar featured Eku Edewor, TV presenter and model; Ink Eze, Founder AsoebiBella; and Tsemaye Binitie, Fashion Designer as speakers.

The events, targeted at emerging and aspiring fashion entrepreneurs between ages 18 and 35, were held between August 7 – 11 in Enugu, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos respectively.

Themed ‘From Passion to Profit’, the 2017 Fashion Focus Talks featured a series of carefully curated classes aimed at opening up creative minds to explore different, and sometimes alternative ways of making their careers profitable.

This year, the series also featured fashion industry stakeholders Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Photographer and Publisher of Style Mania Magazine; Zara Odu, Brand Developer; George Okoro, Photographer; Omoyemi Akerele, Founder of Style House Files; Yummie Ogbebor, Bolaji Fawehinmi, Few Model Management Director; and Ezinne Chinkata, a Fashion Consultant.

“Heineken has remained a committed partner of Africa’s biggest fashion event through its sponsorship of Lagos Fashion and Design Week. Through ‘Fashion Focus Talks’ Heineken creates opportunities for young emerging, fashion entrepreneurs to discover more about the fashion industry, said Aminah Jagun, Assistant Brand Manager, Heineken NB Plc.”

The Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 themed, ‘Africa: Shaping Fashion’s Future’, will return for its 7th edition from 25-28 October, 2017.

Visit www.lagosfashionanddesignweek.com for more information.