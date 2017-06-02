Here’s a look into Pippa Middleton’s honeymoon wardrobe

Royal in-law, Pippa Middleton got married to her financier fiance, James Matthews last weekend and since the couple jetted out to Australia on their honeymoon, the cameras have not stopped trailing them.

Remember her wedding dress was made to classic perfection by Giles Deacon? Since then, extra attention has been paid to what her honeymoon wardrobe will look like and trust when we say, there have been no disappointments so far.

Even James Matthews has been cleaning up rather nicely providing holiday inspiration for gents.

Pippa has been spotted in a Kate Spades dress worn with tie-lace espadrilles. Seems comfy and less dramatic, huh? But that’s just how we love it. She matched it with a black jacket here.

And here, she goes without the jacket:

On another day out, Pippa wore a white Orla Kiely broderie-anglaise blouse, according to Vogue. She matched it with a pair of jeans and her hubby on her arm.

While the couple took a walk on the beach, Pippa wore a blue and white sundress and James eased up in beach shorts and a t-shirt.

Oh and there’s one more: The Bikini.



Notice what has remained constant in all of Pippa’s looks? It’s the sunglasses.