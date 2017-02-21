Here’s the Orange Culture AW17 Collection that’s got us all excited

Why do you think we’re excited?

Well, if you missed the gist, here’s it in few words. Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s menswear brand, Orange Culture  is the first Nigerian brand to showcase at London Fashion Week.

The brand was awarded Fashion Scout’s “Ones to Watch” award alongside three other designers, Joanna Berling, Krasimira Stoyneva and Ru Chen. With the award came a sponsored collaborative catwalk for Autumn/Winter 17 and Orange Culture walked the runway with no less creativity than it has served in previous runway outings.

This collection features an array of blazers, bomber jackets, bold colours and elements of frills. All the models were adorned with multi-coloured petals delicately placed on their faces. See the amazing designs:

And here are some backstage photos: 

 

tolubranch@yahoo.com'
Tolu Branch

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

The online destination and fashion journal that goes beyond the surface and taps the pulse on all things FASHION. First out of Nigeria and increasingly across the continent, with wit, intelligence and humour.

FOLLOW US ON

TSS is an arm of the RED brand, which is the continent's largest omni-media group focused on Africa's youth.