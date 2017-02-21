Here’s the Orange Culture AW17 Collection that’s got us all excited

Why do you think we’re excited?

Well, if you missed the gist, here’s it in few words. Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s menswear brand, Orange Culture is the first Nigerian brand to showcase at London Fashion Week.

The brand was awarded Fashion Scout’s “Ones to Watch” award alongside three other designers, Joanna Berling, Krasimira Stoyneva and Ru Chen. With the award came a sponsored collaborative catwalk for Autumn/Winter 17 and Orange Culture walked the runway with no less creativity than it has served in previous runway outings.

This collection features an array of blazers, bomber jackets, bold colours and elements of frills. All the models were adorned with multi-coloured petals delicately placed on their faces. See the amazing designs:

And here are some backstage photos: