Glamour Magazine has just released the contenders for this year’s Sexiest Man of the Year and it is one mighty list.

The 100 celebrities picked from sports and entertainment are all your lifetime crushes packed in one list and we can bet you’ll be left breathless by the time you’re done looking through.

Here are our 50 picks from the list. We hope you agree with us:

Prince Harry



Brad Pitt

Leonardo Dicaprio

Justin Timberlake

Richard Madden

Dave Franco

Ryan Gosling

David Beckham

Kit Harrington

Jared Leto

Tom Hiddleston

Harry Styles

Kanye West

Will Smith

Gerard Butler

Robert Downey Jr

Christiano Ronaldo

Liam Hemsworth

Drake

Jim Chapman

Chris Pine

Orlando Bloom

John Boyega

Zayn Malik

Idris Elba

The Weeknd

Chris Evans

Matt Bomer

Joe Wicks