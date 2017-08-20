Joselyn Dumas, Toke Makinwa, Mai Atafo and all the stars who stunned at the Glitz Style Awards

The 2017 edition of the Glitz Style Awards held in Accra, Ghana last night. The award event organised by Glitz Africa lifestyle magazine celebrates men and women setting fashion and style trends in Ghana and other parts of the continent.

One of those who stole the show at the vintage-themed nominees party and at the main event was Nigeria’s style queen, Toke Makinwa. She was nominated alongside male fashion connoisseur, Noble Igwe in the Style Influencer of the Year category and she proudly walked away with the award.

Star actress, Joselyn Dumas beat Jackie Appiah, Elikem Kumordzie and Zynell Zuh to win the Most Stylish Movie Star of the Year award. Nigerian actress, Stephanie Linus was also on ground to present an award and she worked drama in a black dress with exaggerated sleeves and a pixie cut.

See all the other amazing fashion on the red carpet:

Stephanie Linus in a Fouad Sarkis Couture dress
Stephanie Linus matched her pixie cut with smokey eyes and nude lips. Makeup by Bimpe Onakoya
Toke Makinwa made everyone green with envy as she received her award in a dress by April by Kunbi
At the nominees party, Toke was the Egyptian goddess in a strapless shimmery dress by Tubo. She matched it with a fur shawl.
Joselyn Dumas’ amazing dress was made by Ghanaian designer, Pistis
Mai Atafo gave red a new name in a tuxedo by no one else but Mai Atafo
Nikki Samonas in a mono sleeve dress
Style blogger, Karen Kane in a royal blue asymmetrical dress by SHE by Bena
Actress, Zynnell Zuh won Best Dressed Celebrity on the red carpet award
Berla Mundi in a white feathery bandeau dress
Former Miss Ghana, Stephanie Karikari chose a sheer dress with a side train
Tolu Branch

