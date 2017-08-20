Joselyn Dumas, Toke Makinwa, Mai Atafo and all the stars who stunned at the Glitz Style Awards

The 2017 edition of the Glitz Style Awards held in Accra, Ghana last night. The award event organised by Glitz Africa lifestyle magazine celebrates men and women setting fashion and style trends in Ghana and other parts of the continent.

One of those who stole the show at the vintage-themed nominees party and at the main event was Nigeria’s style queen, Toke Makinwa. She was nominated alongside male fashion connoisseur, Noble Igwe in the Style Influencer of the Year category and she proudly walked away with the award.

Star actress, Joselyn Dumas beat Jackie Appiah, Elikem Kumordzie and Zynell Zuh to win the Most Stylish Movie Star of the Year award. Nigerian actress, Stephanie Linus was also on ground to present an award and she worked drama in a black dress with exaggerated sleeves and a pixie cut.

See all the other amazing fashion on the red carpet: