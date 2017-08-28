Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs

Jennie Pegouskie and Ed Sheeran, one of them looks like he's running errands. You know who!

The 34th MTV Music Video Awards is holding at The Forum in Inglewood, California and while Fifth Harmony, Zayn Malik/Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar have walked away with the first set of awards, the red blue carpet has seen the stars show up in amazing fashion pieces that will be talked about for days.

From Nicki Minaj who is barbie in a pink leather bodysuit to Katy Perry’s one-shouldered Stephane Rolland number to Paris Jackson’s outstanding Dior outfit complete with the underwear to Jared Leto’s blinding Gucci cape, here are all the stars that graced the MTV VMAs carpet.