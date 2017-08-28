Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs

View Gallery
29 Photos
The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv alessandra ambrosio

Model, Alessandra Ambrosio in Balmain

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv machine gun kelly

Machine Gun Kelly

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv jared leto

Jared Leto stopped the show in his Gucci cape

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv ludacris

Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv vanessa morgan

Vanessa Morgan

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv laura marano

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv hailey baldwin

Hailey Baldwin in Zuhair Murad

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv heidi klum

Heidi Klum in Dundas

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv bebe rexha

Bebe Rexha

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv lorde

Lorde wowed in a feathery, pastel gown

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv vanessa hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens in Yanina Couture and Sophia Webster shoes

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv nicki minaj

Nicki Minaj was the barbie doll in a pink leather bodysuit

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv christina milian

Christina Milian

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Demi Lovato is so chic in black harem pants and sheer blouse

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv yara shahidi

Yara Shahidi is pretty in a gold dress by Zimmermann

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv kesha

Kesha

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv katy perry

Host, Katy Perry is oh-so-gorgeous in this white Stephane Rolland dress

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv mel b

Mel B is wearing Discount Universe

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv paris jackson

Paris Jackson is the star in this sheer Dior dress worn over Dior underwear

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv alessandra ambrosio

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Farrah Abraham in white pants and gold knee-high boots

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv olivia munn

Olivia Munn

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv jennie pegouskie

Jennie Pegouskie and Ed Sheeran, one of them looks like he's running errands. You know who!

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv hailee steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld shows out in silver Atelier Versace

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv lil mama

Lil Mama has a bird in her cage purse?

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv amber rose

Amber Rose is wearing Yousef Aljasmi and looking amazing in 21 Savage's arms

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv kendricklamar

Kendrick Lamar in Prada

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv dj-khaled

DJ Khaled, his wife and son, Asahd

The September Standard
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose | All the red carpet fashion at the MTV VMAs
mtv teyana taylor

Teyana Taylor channeling Janet Jackson

The 34th MTV Music Video Awards is holding at The Forum in Inglewood, California and while Fifth Harmony, Zayn Malik/Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar have walked away with the first set of awards, the red blue carpet has seen the stars show up in amazing fashion pieces that will be talked about for days.

From Nicki Minaj who is barbie in a pink leather bodysuit to Katy Perry’s one-shouldered Stephane Rolland number to Paris Jackson’s outstanding Dior outfit complete with the underwear to Jared Leto’s blinding Gucci cape, here are all the stars that graced the MTV VMAs carpet.

tolubranch@yahoo.com'
Tolu Branch

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

The online destination and fashion journal that goes beyond the surface and taps the pulse on all things FASHION. First out of Nigeria and increasingly across the continent, with wit, intelligence and humour.

FOLLOW US ON

TSS is an arm of the RED brand, which is the continent's largest omni-media group focused on Africa's youth.