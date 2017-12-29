These are the ladies you should thank for Chimamanda Adichie’s dope Instagram page

Birthed on 6 April 2017, Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie’s Instagram account boasts over 100,000 followers and 93 posts that promote local fashion brands as part of her #WearNigerian campaign.

With each post, Adichie has not only proven her brilliant taste in fashion (that’s not the goal) but has given deserving brands the much-needed spotlight. The page has managed to restrict photo captions to the designers’ names, Instagram handle and the hashtag #WearNigerian.

Dress: The Muse Factory @themusefactory_ #MadeinNigeria

A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie) on

When the acclaimed author first announced the project, she introduced her nieces and noted that it was their idea to push it via Instagram. Adichie described Chisom and Amaka as au fait and now that we’ve met them, we couldn’t agree more.

So far, we think these ladies have stayed on course and have successfully driven the project to the point of worldwide prominence. It is only right that their aunty celebrates them for brilliantly executing her campaign.

Meet the “brilliant, kind, funny, lovely” and might we add, very stylish Chisom, Amaka and Kamsi:

