Lagos Innovates supports women in technology at SLAY Festival

Lagos Innovates, an initiative of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund is investing in the development of women in technology with its sponsorship of the Tech Village at the upcoming SLAY Festival 2018. On Saturday 17 February at Tafawa Balewa Square, young women will be able to take technology classes such as introduction to coding and understanding blockchain, receive mentorship and coaching on raising money for their tech startups and network with other women interested in the technology industry.

Lagos Innovates established to help position Lagos State as a global centre for technology startups in Africa, is focused on helping founders, developers and investors with access to learning resources, early stage investment capital, peer networks and high quality workspaces and infrastructure.

The Lagos Innovates Tech Village at the festival is open to all attendees. Guests will also be able to meet directly with Lagos Innovates representatives throughout the day and attend a masterclass at 4.30pm on how Lagos Innovates can help build your business.

SLAY Festival is an outdoor celebration of innovation, culture and technology featuring more than 50 business and career speakers, 15 masterclasses, one on one coaching, industry focused networking shopping from local entrepreneurs, live music and much more.

SLAY Festival will be held on Saturday February 17th from 12pm – 8pm at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island. Tickets and more information can be found at SLAYFestival.com.