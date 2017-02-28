Lanre DaSilva Ajayi’s SS17 collection “Artistic Statement” is a blend of art and fashion

Nigerian womenswear designer, Lanre DaSilva Ajayi has unveiled the 2017 Spring/Summer look book for her eponymous brand.

The collection features a blend of fabrics ranging from silk to velvet and even lace. With some of the designs accented with applique, the designer holds nothing back with details.

Lanre DaSilva Ajayi explains the marriage of art and fashion in this collection, hence the use of bold hand-painted images.

See the collection:

Models: Beth Models Africa | @bethmodelafrica

Photographer: Ademola Odusami | @mr_laah

Styling/Art Direction: The Style Concierge | @thestyle_concierge

Makeup: Zaron Cosmetics | @zaroncosmestics