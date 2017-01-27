Lupita N’yongo, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and 8 other top actresses stun on the 2017 Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue

Talk about perfect timing!

Early on in the week, the Oscars nominations list was announced by Academy president, Cheryl Bone Isaacs in a news conference and Emma Stone, Ruth Negga and Natalie Portman who are some of the nominees in the Best Actress category are also three of the 11 A-list actresses featured in Vanity Fair’s 2017 Hollywood Issue. The other actresses are Lupita N’yongo, Amy Adams, Janelle Monae, Aja Naomi King, Dakota Johnson, Greta Gerwig and sisters, Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning.

This edition is Vanity Fair’s 23rd Hollywood Issue and it celebrates some of the most talented and powerful young women in America’s movie industry. Vanity Fair reports that “the mood for the shoot was feminine and fantastic” and the women equally admitted that they had fun.

The magazine profiles the actresses’ accomplishments and contributions to the industry. Among the 11 women are 12 Oscar nominations, two wins and immeasurable grace and glamour.

The photography was done by Annie Leibovitz, one of America’s best portrait photographers and the choice of a Paramount back-lot perfects the experience.