Mayowa Nicholas set to make her Victoria Secret Fashion Show debut this 2017

Winner of 2014 Elite Model Look, Mayowa Nicholas will be walking the 2017 Victoria Secret Fashion Show runway this 2017.

The 19-year-old model who was made it to Vogue’s Model to Watch shortlist will be the second Nigerian to walk the Victoria Secret Fashion Show runway after Oluchi Orlandi who featured in 2014.

Mayowa Nicholas shared the news of her casting via Instagram on Wednesday:

Mayowa has walked for some of the biggest brands including Chanel, Elie Saab, Prada, Hermes, Moschino, Alexandre Vaulthier, Balmain and has been the face of campaigns for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Saint Laurent.

Go girl!