NAACP Image Awards: The 10 red carpet looks that got us excited

The 48th annual NAACP Image Awards held Saturday night and guests showed up super stylish at the awards ceremony which honours people of colour in film, television, music and literature.

The three stars of award winning movie, Hidden Figures strutted the red carpet in figure-fitting black outfits all uniquely suiting their personal styles. Taraji P. Henson went for a floor-length sleeveless gown with a thigh-high slit that held attention while Octavia Spencer went for black pants and a peplum top with a white inner layer.

Empire actress, Gabourey Sidibe channeled Africa in a custom Ankara dress made by Canada-based Nigerian designer brand, Ofuure.

Another outstanding look on the carpet was Mandy Moore’s bold and bright orange one-shoulder dress by Solace London. She effortlessly made a solid “You will not forget this look” statement and we heard her loud and crystal clear.

See our 10 favourite red carpet looks:

Black-ish actress, Tracee Ellis Ross wears a halter neck Ulyana Sereenko dress
Taraji P.Henson wowed with this daring thigh-high slit on her black sleeveless dress.
Gabourey Sidibe’s ankara dress is just so gorgeous
Mandy Moore is breathtaking in her crepe orange gown. Her faded green clutch perfect the look
This is us actress, Susan Kelechi’s dress has a plunge neckline to remember
Ageless Regina Hall also shows off toned thighs with this super bold slit on her gold dress
Scandal star, Kerry Washington shimmers in a charcoal floor-length gown with bell sleeves and a scoop neck
Uzo Aduba is pretty simple in this black number with a keyhole neckline
Laverne Cox goes for all black in a Marc Bouwer dress
Hidden Figures actress, Octavia Spencer goes with pants and peplum
Tolu Branch

