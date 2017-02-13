NAACP Image Awards: The 10 red carpet looks that got us excited

The 48th annual NAACP Image Awards held Saturday night and guests showed up super stylish at the awards ceremony which honours people of colour in film, television, music and literature.

The three stars of award winning movie, Hidden Figures strutted the red carpet in figure-fitting black outfits all uniquely suiting their personal styles. Taraji P. Henson went for a floor-length sleeveless gown with a thigh-high slit that held attention while Octavia Spencer went for black pants and a peplum top with a white inner layer.

Empire actress, Gabourey Sidibe channeled Africa in a custom Ankara dress made by Canada-based Nigerian designer brand, Ofuure.

Another outstanding look on the carpet was Mandy Moore’s bold and bright orange one-shoulder dress by Solace London. She effortlessly made a solid “You will not forget this look” statement and we heard her loud and crystal clear.

See our 10 favourite red carpet looks: