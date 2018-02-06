Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Bonang Matheba and other speakers you don’t want to miss at #SLAYFestival 2018

On February 17, innovators, creatives, professionals and entrepreneurs will gather at Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island for SLAY Festival 2018 – the premiere festival for anyone looking to do it big this year.

While SLAY Festival is not a traditional conference, there will be more than 40 speakers, instructors and mentors joining the event to share their expertise and advice with attendees. With so many sessions and activities happening throughout the day, it will be impossible to hear every single speaker. Here are some speakers that you don’t want to miss at SLAY Festival.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Actress and philanthropist

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is an international superstar and trailblazer, appearing in more than 300 movies and winning hearts all across Africa. She has been recognized worldwide for her talent including Best Actress Overall 2017 at the Toronto International Film Festival and Game Changer Africa Awards 2017. Fresh off her 40th birthday celebrations, Omotola will be sharing how she’s built both a life and a career in her Keynote Address on Can You Really Have It All?

Bonang Matheba, South African entertainment personality

Fondly known as Queen B, Bonang has spent the past 15 years building her brand as a radio host, TV presenter, fashion icon, entrepreneur and brand ambassador. She made history when Revlon Cosmetics appointed her as their first non-American and only Global Brand Ambassador and she hasn’t slowed down since. On the Arts and Culture Stage, Bonang will deliver a Keynote Address sharing her story on how she built a global brand that was proudly African.

Yele Bademosi, Managing Partner, Microtraction

Yele is a young Nigerian who wants to invest in entrepreneurs who have great ideas and talent but don’t have it figured out yet. Yele puts his passion into action as the Managing Partner of Microtraction, an angel fund that invests in Africa’s most remarkable teams with technical founders at the earliest stages of their venture and helps them build legendary companies. Yele will teach a masterclass at the Tech Village on Fundraising Advice For African Startups and provide one-on-one coaching at the Experts Corner.

Jessica Akano, Talent Acquisition Manager, Andela

Jessica is responsible for the strategy to find best minds and future executives at Andela, a startup popularly known as more difficult to get into than Harvard. She is passionate about enhancing employability and guiding people towards identifying and obtaining the right jobs. Over the course of her career, she has recruited hundreds of people into roles in technology, oil and gas, finance and telecoms. At SLAY Festival, Jessica will be on the Money and Success Stage providing honest advice on How To Get A Job At Nigeria’s Best Places To Work.

Simi Nwogugu, Chief Executive Officer, HOD Consulting

Simi is an experienced leader with a career spanning more than twenty years working with companies such as Goldman Sachs, MTV Networks, ING Group and PricewaterhouseCooper. Simi is also the founder & CEO of HOD Consulting, a leadership and organizational development firm. Her path towards developing HOD Consulting is the subject of a case study for entrepreneurs interested in balancing personal success with social responsibility at her alma mater, Harvard Business School. Simi will lead a discussion at the Health and Wellness Stage on Designing A Life You Love with Betty Irabor, Founder of Genevieve Magazine and Funmi Victor-Okigbo, CEO of No Surprises Events.

Sophia Ike-Onu, Founder of 5K Shop

Sophia Ike-Onu is a trained architect and entrepreneur pioneering the fusion of fashion and technology in Africa. She is the Founder and CEO of The5kShop, a fashion technology company headquartered in Nigeria. Sophia wants to make affordable quality fashion accessible to consumers within and outside the continent and will be on the Money and Success Stage leading a conversation on Building A Business In Africa – Real Talk.

These are just a few of the incredible speakers but there are so many more that will be at SLAY Festival 2018. Visit SLAYFestival.com to see the full speaker’s list and secure your ticket today. SLAY Festival will be held on February 17, 2018 at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island.

