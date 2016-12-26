Omowunmi Ready to Wear brand presents its December 2016 collection for the woman with a social lifestyle

Omowunmi Ready to Wear prides itself as Nigeria’s number 1 ready to wear brand. While that is debatable, we are sure that the Omowunmi brand is on its way to owning the ready-to-wear market in Nigeria.

Since its launch in early 2016, the Omowunmi brand has been seen on top Nigerian fashionistas such a Toke Makinwa, Bolanle Olukanni, Annie Idibia and Osas Ajibade, to name a few.

For the holiday season, Omowunmi Ready to Wear has unveiled its December 2016 collection. The pieces in this collection are made for the woman who has a social lifestyle; so whether it’s a special dinner, an end-of-year party or lunch with friends, these pieces are uniquely made to “create a simple yet fresh urban persona” for women.

The collection was first showcased at brand owner and former beauty queen, Omowunmi Akinnifesi’s 30th birthday party weeks ago.

Check out the collection:

The Abiodun bubble dress
The rainbow wave top and rare skirt with slit
The Tobe high frill top and rare skirt with slit
The Grace denim dress
The Khadija top
The Jackie top and shorts set
The classic corset sequence top
The rainbow wave set
The classic red jumpsuit
The Omowunmi classic wrap dress
tolubranch@yahoo.com'
Tolu Branch

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

The online destination and fashion journal that goes beyond the surface and taps the pulse on all things FASHION. First out of Nigeria and increasingly across the continent, with wit, intelligence and humour.

FOLLOW US ON

TSS is an arm of the RED brand, which is the continent's largest omni-media group focused on Africa's youth.