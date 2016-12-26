Omowunmi Ready to Wear brand presents its December 2016 collection for the woman with a social lifestyle

Omowunmi Ready to Wear prides itself as Nigeria’s number 1 ready to wear brand. While that is debatable, we are sure that the Omowunmi brand is on its way to owning the ready-to-wear market in Nigeria.

Since its launch in early 2016, the Omowunmi brand has been seen on top Nigerian fashionistas such a Toke Makinwa, Bolanle Olukanni, Annie Idibia and Osas Ajibade, to name a few.

For the holiday season, Omowunmi Ready to Wear has unveiled its December 2016 collection. The pieces in this collection are made for the woman who has a social lifestyle; so whether it’s a special dinner, an end-of-year party or lunch with friends, these pieces are uniquely made to “create a simple yet fresh urban persona” for women.

The collection was first showcased at brand owner and former beauty queen, Omowunmi Akinnifesi’s 30th birthday party weeks ago.

Check out the collection: