Oscars: 10 of the best dresses we’ve seen on the red carpet in past years

The 89th Academy Awards or Oscars, whichever name you please, is set to hold tonight.

For the fashion industry, the Oscars red carpet tend to define what the year holds for celebrity fashion. All eyes will be on who and what the celebrities will be wearing tonight and their choices will be talked about for many years to come, hence this post.

As we anticipate tonight’s big reveals, here are 10 of our best Oscar red carpet looks from past years.

Halle Berry

It’s been 15 years since the actress set fire to the Oscars red carpet in this Elie Saab dress that shows off her perfect body.

Jennifer Lawrence

Although she tripped in the dress as she walked upstage to receive her Best Actress award but Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior ballgown at the 2013 Oscars will not be forgotten for a long time.

Penelope Cruz

Who else agrees that this Atelier Versace dress from the 2007 Oscars will still be a hit on the red carpet this year, if anyone decides to go for it? All we’re saying is the look is timeless.

Kate Winslet

A scarlet red dress on a red carpet is a good choice anytime. This Ben de Lisi dress was right for the 2002 Oscars and that’s why Kate Winslet is remembered for it today.

Lupita N’yongo

Lupita showed up in 2014 in this Prada dress with a plunging neckline and she immediately made a statement that goes something like “Y’all should be very afraid”. She’s not done any less since this time.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Red carpets are usually overrun with bare neck dresses but Gwyneth here chose a Tom Ford dress with a cape for the 2012 Oscars and it more than worked.

Marion Cotillard

With a plunging neckline and scales, Jean Paul Gaultier made this dress to perfection and Marion wore it well with hair swept to the side.

Brie Larson

She made blue look so good at last year’s Oscars in this Gucci ruffled dress.

Charlize Theron

2005 was the year Charlize Theron graced the Oscars in a Gucci dress with a four-foot train and we remember.

Julia Roberts

She wore this Valentino dress in 2001 although it was made in 1992 by the designer. This moment marked the return of vintage dresses to the Oscars red carpet.