Rihanna is our favourite style icon but this pantsuit is a hot mess

PAUSE!

This will offend you if you belong to RiRi Nation and we apologize in advance.

Rihanna was honored at Parsons School of Design Benefit on Monday night for her philanthropic work and  influence in fashion.

The style icon attended the event in an oversize, double-breasted khaki pantsuit designed by an alumnus of Parsons Design School, Matthew Adams Dolan.

We appreciate the lad’s effort but this look on RiRi is a gigantic NO!

Maybe we can pardon the jewelry, her wavy hair and the black & white clutch, oh yeah, the makeup too. But the ill-fitting outfit and the shoes? We find it difficult yo agree.

We genuinely understand that the look meets the standard of style and with Riri, nothing is ever really wrong. Only that this time, she failed…woefully.

Because this is Rihanna and we have love and respect for her fashion choices, we’ll simply say: Do not do this again, Riri.

Honoree Rihanna attends the 69th Annual Parsons Benefit (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The New School)

Rihanna attends the 69th annual Parsons benefit (Photo by Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Tolu Branch

