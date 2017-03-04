Rita Dominic, Genevieve Nnaji | Most breathtaking AMVCA fashion moments

Of all the major events that hold through the course of the year, the AMVCAs has become one to watch out for when it comes to fashion.

The AMVCAs red carpet is where Nigeria’s movie stars attempt to make the loudest fashion statements. Does it go well? Yes for most. We’ve seen Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, Beverly Naya, Osas Ajibade and Mercy Aigbe wow us in past years and maybe, we can predict that they will not disappoint tonight.

As it’s now apparent that we can’t wait to see what the biggest females will show up in tonight, we thought to run you through a quick reminder of the most breathtaking looks from past AMVCAs.

Genevieve Nnaji

The first look in this collage is from 2015. The Road to Yesterday actress stunned in a floor-length, off-shoulder, mustard yellow dress with minimal accessories. For months after the event, the look was all over all the fashion blogs. We have Nigerian designer, Elvira Jude to thank for this dress.

Look 2 was from the 2014 AMVCAs and boy, she slayed! The Jewel by Lisa two-piece dress had a long skirt and crop top and a mesh overlay dress to go. Not many agreed with the look at the time but it was a simple case of “If you know, you know”.

In 2013 when the AMVCA made its debut, Genevieve Nnaji definitely got the memo. She showed up in a white, floorlength, long-sleeve dress. She stole the night with the plunging neckline that gave us something to talk about for a while.

Rita Dominic

We saw Rita Dominic at the 2016 AMVCAs and thought for a second: “Maybe she’s actually headed for the Oscars but missed her way” because she didn’t come to be on anybody’s lane, she showed up to kill. From her hair to the green Elvira Jude dress to that one bracelet and her clutch purse, we knew not to ever play with Rita when it comes to red carpet fashion.

2013 and Rita Dominic came to school us: This is how to wear a turban on the red carpet. Her champagne silk one-arm dress was unanticipated but it worked. The Best Actress in a Drama nominee for tonight must have something up her sleeves tonight.

Minnie Dlamini

The South African beauty will be co-hosting the show tonight so we look forward to more than one killer look. But this gorgeous, off-shoulder, thigh-high slit dress from last year is not the type to forget in a hurry.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe made her debut outing on the AMVCA red carpet in 2016 and she immediately won over everyone else. Her silver beaded dress came with a cape and her red purse and lipstick perfected the look. She’s promised to outdo the look this year so we look forward.

Beverly Naya

Beverly Naya was an eye candy at the 2016 AMVCAs in this dress. Most times, we see dresses going wrong when they have that extra fabric lining them but this net addition to Beverly’s dress worked.

Osas Ajibade

No, you have never seen a ball dress like Osas’ on any Nigerian red carpet. Her swept-up hairdo and bold earrings was everything we needed to drool over. She looked like she came right out of a Disney comic book and it’s perfect.