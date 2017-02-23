Rita Ora, Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding…see all the red carpet fashion at the 2017 Brit Awards

The 2017 Brit Awards held last night at the O2 Arena.

With David Bowie dominating the awards by some of the biggest wins of the night, there was more to look forward than just the awards.

Although the Brit is not usually heavily attended by the American stars, the red carpet fashion has been spectacular over the years and last night was no different.

With stars like Rita Ora who showed up in a full-length khaki green dress with heavy embroidery and Katy Perry’s super stunning blush pink mini dress and jacket, the fashion at the Brit awards will be talked about for days.

See our favourite picks: