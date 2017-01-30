SAG Awards 2017: See what the female stars wore

Naomie Harris in Lanvin

Nicole Kidman Gucci

Nicole Kidman

Nirav Modi

Viola Davis

Roberto Cavalli

Emily Blunt in Roberto Cavalli

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Sarah paulson in Nirav Modi

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Taraji Reem Acra

Taraji P. Henson in Reem Acra

Taylor Schilling in Adeam

Thandie Newton in Schiaparelli

Thandie Newton

Mitchelle Dockery in Elie Saab

Mayim Bialik

Kate Hudson Dior

Judith Light in Tom Ford

Felicity Huffman in Antonio Grimaldi

emma stone alexander mcqueen

Emma Stone

Emma Myles

Dior

Natalie Portman

Danielle Brooks in Christian Siriano

Claire Foy in Valentino

Chrissy Teigen

Chanel

Janelle Monae

Bryce Dallas Howard in Dress The Population

Angela Sarafyan in Zac pose

Amy Adams in Brandon Maxwell

Amy Adams

It’s hard to pick a favourite from the red carpet outing at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards last night. The Golden Globe Awards and People Choice Awards just passed and both events set the pace for what fashion has to offer in 2017.

With the SAG, the ladies did not play safe at all. We saw Black-ish actress, Yara Shahidi and Michelle Williams wearing stripes, Emma Stone and Taraji P. Henson went with floral print and Natalie Portman in her gorgeous white maternity dress.

Meanwhile, we saw a few unusual looks on Nicole Kidman and Thandie Newton who chose to keep their style away from the norm. And yes, they stood out!

 

tolubranch@yahoo.com'
Tolu Branch

