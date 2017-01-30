SAG Awards 2017: See what the female stars wore

It’s hard to pick a favourite from the red carpet outing at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards last night. The Golden Globe Awards and People Choice Awards just passed and both events set the pace for what fashion has to offer in 2017.

With the SAG, the ladies did not play safe at all. We saw Black-ish actress, Yara Shahidi and Michelle Williams wearing stripes, Emma Stone and Taraji P. Henson went with floral print and Natalie Portman in her gorgeous white maternity dress.

Meanwhile, we saw a few unusual looks on Nicole Kidman and Thandie Newton who chose to keep their style away from the norm. And yes, they stood out!