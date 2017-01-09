See all the red carpet looks from the 2017 Golden Globes

The 74th Golden Globes held last night and beyond the celebration of film, it was a night of extraordinary fashion.

Most of the ladies on the red carpet opted for floor-length gowns with thigh-high slits while a few stuck with midi-length.

While Viola Davis, Karreuche Tran and Reese Witherspoon made outings in bold colours; Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez, Emma Stone and Chrissy Teigen shone in shimmery dresses.

The Golden Globes is known to set the precedent for what red carpet moments will look like the rest of the year. From what we see, it is about to be a good year for red carpet fashion.