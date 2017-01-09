See all the red carpet looks from the 2017 Golden Globes

GettyImages-631241310 Angela Bassett in Christian Siriano

Angela Bassett in Christian Siriano

GettyImages-631240730 Kristen Bell in Jenny Packham - Copy (2)

Kristen Bell in Jenny Packham

GettyImages-631254342-emma-stone

Emma Stone in Valentino

GettyImages-631246822 Viola Davis Michael Kors

Viola Davis in Michael Kors

GettyImages-631246476 Naomie Harris in Armani Prive

Naomie Harris in Armani Prive

GettyImages-631246352 Naomi Campbell in Versace

GettyImages-631246336 Reese Witherspoon in Versace

Reese Witherspoon in Versace

GettyImages-631244218 Heidi Klum in J.Mendel

Heidi Klum in J.Mendel

GettyImages-631245978 Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra

Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra

GettyImages-631243886 Zoe Saldana - Copy

Zoe Saldana in Gucci

GettyImages-631243792 D&G - Copy

Kerry Washington in Dolce&Gabbana

GettyImages-631242872 Janelle Monae in Armani

Janelle Monae in Armani

GettyImages-631243870 Sophia Vergara in ZM - Copy

Sophia Vergara in Zuhair Murad

GettyImages-631243426 Anna Kendrick in Vionnet - Copy

Anna Kendrick in Vionnet

GettyImages-631237686 Giuliana Rancic in Rani Zakhe - Copy - Copy

Giuliana Rancic in Rani Zakhe

GettyImages-631242198 Thandie Newton in Monse - Copy - Copy

Thandie Newton in Monse

GettyImages-631243270 Gina Rodriguez in Naeem Khan - Copy - Copy

Gina Rodriguez in Naeem Khan

GettyImages-631240942 Drew Barrymore in Monique Lhuillier - Copy - Copy

Drew Barrymore in Monique Lhuillier

GettyImages-631240088 Karrueche Tran in D&G - Copy - Copy

Karreuche Tran in Dolce&Gabbana

GettyImages-631237570 Gwendoline Christie in Vivienne Westwood - Copy - Copy

Gwendoline Christie in Vivienne Westwood

GettyImages-631237094 Lily Collins - Copy - Copy

Lily Collins in Zuhair Murad

GettyImages-631245268 Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa - Copy

Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa

The 74th Golden Globes held last night and beyond the celebration of film, it was a night of extraordinary fashion.

Most of the ladies on the red carpet opted for floor-length gowns with thigh-high slits while a few stuck with midi-length.

While Viola Davis, Karreuche Tran and Reese Witherspoon made outings in bold colours; Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez, Emma Stone and Chrissy Teigen shone in shimmery dresses.

The Golden Globes is known to set the precedent for what red carpet moments will look like the rest of the year. From what we see, it is about to be a good year for red carpet fashion.

Tolu Branch

