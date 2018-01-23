SLAY Festival returns for a mindblowing second edition

SLAY Festival 2018 promises to be fun, impactful and overall, an awesome event! It is the top festival for young women who are ready to do it big in 2018. You do not want to miss it! Get your tickets now at www.slayfestival.com and follow @slayfestival for more information.

Date: 17th of February 2018

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island

Time: 12-8pm

Fee: N5,000

What to Expect:

Opportunities for networking

Direct access to career experts

Business speakers with global expertise

Master classes

Panel discussions

Live musical performances

Experts Corner for 1-on-1 coaching

Free health checkups and screenings

Beauty, hair and skincare demonstrations

Shopping from over 75 entrepreneurs

Some speakers scheduled to speak are:

Funke Opeke, CEO, Main One Cable

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde , Actress and Philanthropist

Betty Irabor , Founder Genevieve Magazine

Tonye Cole Co-Founder of Sahara Group

Ink Eze , Founder of AsoEbiBella

Gloria Oloruntobi, a.k.a Maraji, Comedien

Okechukwu Ofili , Founder and CEO Okadabooks

Jessica Akano , Talent Acquisition Manager Andela

SLAY Festival 2018 is supported by Clinique, Samsung, Hygeia, MedPlus, Chivas, Maggi and She Leads Africa.

Media partners include Guardian, BellaNaija, YNaija, PulseNG, NothingtodoinLagos, Konbini, Genevieve, EbonyLife, BeatFM, CoolFM, FOMO, The Yellow of Lagos, Olorisupergal, TW Magazine, Style Me Africa, Ndani TV and Trace.

Follow the conversation on social media with #SLAYFestival and #SLAYFestival2018.