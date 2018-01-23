SLAY Festival returns for a mindblowing second edition

SLAY Festival 2018 promises to be fun, impactful and overall, an awesome event! It is the top festival for young women who are ready to do it big in 2018. You do not want to miss it! Get your tickets now at www.slayfestival.com and follow @slayfestival for more information.

Date: 17th of February 2018

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island

Time: 12-8pm

Fee: N5,000

What to Expect:

  • Opportunities for networking
  • Direct access to career experts
  • Business speakers with global expertise
  • Master classes
  • Panel discussions
  • Live musical performances
  • Experts Corner for 1-on-1 coaching
  • Free health checkups and screenings
  • Beauty, hair and skincare demonstrations
  • Shopping from over 75 entrepreneurs

 

Some speakers scheduled to speak are:

 

  • Funke Opeke, CEO, Main One Cable
  • Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Actress and Philanthropist
  • Betty Irabor, Founder Genevieve Magazine
  • Tonye Cole Co-Founder of Sahara Group
  • Ink Eze, Founder of AsoEbiBella
  • Gloria Oloruntobi, a.k.a Maraji, Comedien

 

  • Okechukwu Ofili, Founder and CEO Okadabooks
  • Jessica Akano, Talent Acquisition Manager Andela

 

SLAY Festival 2018 is supported by Clinique, Samsung, Hygeia, MedPlus, Chivas, Maggi and She Leads Africa.

Media partners include Guardian, BellaNaija, YNaija, PulseNG, NothingtodoinLagos, Konbini, Genevieve, EbonyLife, BeatFM, CoolFM, FOMO, The Yellow of Lagos, Olorisupergal, TW Magazine, Style Me Africa, Ndani TV and Trace.

Follow the conversation on social media with #SLAYFestival and #SLAYFestival2018.

 

Tolu Omoyeni

