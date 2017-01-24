Style Blogger Tuesday: Chi Chi of Chicamastyle

Good to be back this week with the second edition of our newest column, Style Blogger Tuesday. At what point do we stop counting? Errrr, we’ll see.
So, today we bring you a glimpse into the brilliant and might we say, very colourful wardrobe of Washington-based Nigerian fashion blogger, Chic Ama.
Chic Ama favours curve-hugging dresses, distressed jeans, shimmery flowing gowns and many times, African prints. She rocks her outfits confidently with sky-high Louboutins in the boldest of colours.
Chi Chi is on Instagram as @chicamastyle where she serves a daily dose of jaw-dropping outfits, from which we bring you 10 of our favourites.