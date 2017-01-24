Style Blogger Tuesday: Chi Chi of Chicamastyle

No better way to wrap this up!

Another baby doll look and this time, in pink lace!

The African woman never gets it wrong, or we're wrong? This is a lavish use of ankara fabrics and it's beautiful...

Nude here, nude there, a bit of nude everywhere...

Office chic with a sassy twist! And the cropped weave perfects this look...

Everybody loves a babydoll dress but when it's worn like this, it has us drooling in glee

Because chicama can hardly keep it simple...we love how she plays on the stripes in this near-perfect look

Chicama shows off her love for bold colours in this purple dress accessorised with the retro velvet clutch...

Tracksuits don't always have to be boring! The embroidery details on this one gives it the perfect edge...

Good to be back this week with the second edition of our newest column, Style Blogger Tuesday. At what point do we stop counting? Errrr, we’ll see.

So, today we bring you a glimpse into the brilliant and might we say, very colourful wardrobe of Washington-based Nigerian fashion blogger, Chic Ama.

Chic Ama favours curve-hugging dresses, distressed jeans, shimmery flowing gowns and many times, African prints. She rocks her outfits confidently with sky-high Louboutins in the boldest of colours.

Chi Chi is on Instagram as @chicamastyle where she serves a daily dose of jaw-dropping outfits, from which we bring you 10 of our favourites.