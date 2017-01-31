Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

You should know by now that Skinny Hipster has a thing for bold patterns. This playful look works for a Saturday hangout with family or friends...

You can never go wrong with black, especially when you place a skirt overlay on pants...we love!

Skinny Hipster is every bit of a lady in this off-shoulder, flower print dress. Notice that less is more?

You know it's black and yellow! This see-through blouse is perfect paired with the accessories

This look is totally refreshing and the smile to go!

This look provides double inspiration. It will work for a Monday morning office slayage and church on Sunday...getting any ideas?

Skinny Hipster pairs this leather dress with a matching coat but plays out the contrast with her shoes! And it banged...

We made it back again this Tuesday with another exciting journey into the fashion diary of one of our favourite fashion bloggers on the gram.

Many times, Nifesimi’s smile will first captivate you before anything else. Her style is unpredictable and fun and with each post, you see her experiment with bold pieces. She is not one that is afraid to pair contrasting prints and patterns, leaving you with the “i should have thought to try that” feeling.

Nifesimi is on Instagram as @skinnyhipster and constantly engages her followers with a fashion challenge she calls #HipsterMix, where other fashion-forward ladies attempt to recreate any of her looks.

Apart from being a style blogger, Nifesimi is also a fashion shopper and fashion stylist. We’ll take you through 10 of our favourite looks from her collection and let you do the rest on her blog.