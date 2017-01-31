Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

View Gallery
10 Photos
The September Standard
Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

Skinny Hipster pairs this leather dress with a matching coat but plays out the contrast with her shoes! And it banged...

The September Standard
Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

Dress is on check! Shoes are on double-check!

The September Standard
Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

This look provides double inspiration. It will work for a Monday morning office slayage and church on Sunday...getting any ideas?

The September Standard
Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

This look is totally refreshing and the smile to go!

The September Standard
Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

You know it's black and yellow! This see-through blouse is perfect paired with the accessories

The September Standard
Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

Skinny Hipster is every bit of a lady in this off-shoulder, flower print dress. Notice that less is more?

The September Standard
Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

You can never go wrong with black, especially when you place a skirt overlay on pants...we love!

The September Standard
Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

You should know by now that Skinny Hipster has a thing for bold patterns. This playful look works for a Saturday hangout with family or friends...

The September Standard
Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

Bomber jacket on ripped jeans and we're set to go!

The September Standard
Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

Stripes on check! Good to go!

We made it back again this Tuesday with another exciting journey into the fashion diary of one of our favourite fashion bloggers on the gram.

Many times, Nifesimi’s smile will first captivate you before anything else. Her style is unpredictable and fun and with each post, you see her experiment with bold pieces. She is not one that is afraid to pair contrasting prints and patterns, leaving you with the “i should have thought to try that” feeling.

Nifesimi is on Instagram as @skinnyhipster and constantly engages her followers with a fashion challenge she calls #HipsterMix, where other fashion-forward ladies attempt to recreate any of her looks.

Apart from being a style blogger, Nifesimi is also a fashion shopper and fashion stylist. We’ll take you through 10 of our favourite looks from her collection and let you do the rest on her blog.

 

tolubranch@yahoo.com'
Tolu Branch

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

The online destination and fashion journal that goes beyond the surface and taps the pulse on all things FASHION. First out of Nigeria and increasingly across the continent, with wit, intelligence and humour.

FOLLOW US ON

TSS is an arm of the RED brand, which is the continent's largest omni-media group focused on Africa's youth.