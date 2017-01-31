Style Blogger Tuesday: Nifesimi of Skinny Hipster

We made it back again this Tuesday with another exciting journey into the fashion diary of one of our favourite fashion bloggers on the gram.
Many times, Nifesimi’s smile will first captivate you before anything else. Her style is unpredictable and fun and with each post, you see her experiment with bold pieces. She is not one that is afraid to pair contrasting prints and patterns, leaving you with the “i should have thought to try that” feeling.
Nifesimi is on Instagram as @skinnyhipster and constantly engages her followers with a fashion challenge she calls #HipsterMix, where other fashion-forward ladies attempt to recreate any of her looks.
Apart from being a style blogger, Nifesimi is also a fashion shopper and fashion stylist. We’ll take you through 10 of our favourite looks from her collection and let you do the rest on her blog.