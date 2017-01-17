Style Blogger Tuesday: Tostos of Style By Alexandriah

View Gallery
12 Photos
Tosin wears the Keira dress from womenswear label, Wanni Fuga. She pairs the burgundy dress with white strappy heels from Missguided

The casual babydoll dress with puffy sleeves sits just right. She pairs with a metallic-toned purse.

She slays in this ruffled print blouse on mom jeans. And the boots?

Pink lace for the win and the lace-up nude sandals are almost perfect...

The floor length dress paired with black-lace up sandals is regal.

Looking for ideas on how to wear that tulle skirt?

One of our favourite looks so far. Tosin in a Wana Sambo two-piece

This very edgy look has us feeling all type of ways and it's mostly because it's another Wanni Fuga piece

Something military maybe?

Day out with the girls? Tosin provides the perfect inspiration

Easy in jeans and knee-high boots!

The office chic look wins too!

Here’s our first edition of the Style Blogger Tuesday column and we’re super thrilled to get on this ride with all of you.

On this debut post, we take you through some of the best looks of London-based Nigerian style blogger, Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva. Okay, maybe you’re a bit confused about the name, she’s on Instagram as @tostos. Oh! So it clicks now? Yessss.

Tosin’s style is absolutely chic and never too difficult to recreate. From her street style which is mostly characterised by denim and ankle boots to her party looks, Tosin is gradually setting a style standard and she’s one to follow.

Over time, Tosin has favoured some of Nigeria’s womenswear labels and has rocked them effortlessly. An all-time favourite is the Wanni Fuga bandeau dress and that’s where we’ll begin this brief but delightful journey through our top 12 looks from. Enjoy!

Treat yourself to more on Instagram: @tostos_ and www.stylebyalexandriah.com

 

