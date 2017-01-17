Style Blogger Tuesday: Tostos of Style By Alexandriah

Here’s our first edition of the Style Blogger Tuesday column and we’re super thrilled to get on this ride with all of you.
On this debut post, we take you through some of the best looks of London-based Nigerian style blogger, Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva. Okay, maybe you’re a bit confused about the name, she’s on Instagram as @tostos. Oh! So it clicks now? Yessss.
Tosin’s style is absolutely chic and never too difficult to recreate. From her street style which is mostly characterised by denim and ankle boots to her party looks, Tosin is gradually setting a style standard and she’s one to follow.
Over time, Tosin has favoured some of Nigeria’s womenswear labels and has rocked them effortlessly. An all-time favourite is the Wanni Fuga bandeau dress and that’s where we’ll begin this brief but delightful journey through our top 12 looks from. Enjoy!
Treat yourself to more on Instagram: @tostos_ and www.stylebyalexandriah.com