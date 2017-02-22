Style Standard: Ogo Offodile should be on all of our style mood boards

by Roqeebah O.

Originally a tech expert, that’s not the first thing you notice when you see this Nigerian-born, New York-based stylist. You notice her bun; you notice her #goals side part, the glow on her skin; you notice that she is a Girl boss and while taking note of all the style boxes she checks, you make a mental goal to yourself to thank the universe for the gift of Ogo Offodile.

Having spent a previous lifetime ruling over the corporate world of technology consultancy, Ogo Offodile never shies away from clean lines and, sharp suits and crisp shirts in most of her looks. You’ll find her at her stylish best walking down the streets of New York or Milan and in the most fashionable parts of Lagos – never a strand out of place.

Ogo wears her stylishness as much as she transfers them onto her high profile clients. Under the fashion outfit she co-owns with her sister, Chichi, Ogo Offodile has been lauded for her work with the beautiful Solange Knowles. You’ll also find that we do not have a monopoly of the crush that Ogo gets as she’s a regular feature on Vogue’s digital platform, R29, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Marie Claire… we can go on.

As a creative nod to her career as a stylist, Ogo can be seen at glamorous fashion parties on any continent adding a sparkle here or a flash of flesh there. She’s so perfect we cannot wait for her to bring all that “put-togetherness” back home to the fashion scene in Lagos.

Monday ready with a Sunday frame of mind!! #healthiswealth #yesterday #goodvibes 💋 A post shared by OGO OFFODILE (@ogo_offodile) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:43am PST

💬 Au revoir paris et tres bon week-end!! #details #backtousa #happy #weekend A post shared by OGO OFFODILE (@ogo_offodile) on Oct 7, 2016 at 6:20am PDT

In good spirits after the @stellajeanltd show ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #team #milan #mfw #tourists #ss17 A post shared by OGO OFFODILE (@ogo_offodile) on Sep 25, 2016 at 5:35am PDT

A taste of the rainbow on my way to @armani show wearing @lisafolawiyo_studio #ss17 #milan #mfw #giorgioarmani #streetstyle 🍭🍭🍭 📷 by @diegozuko A post shared by OGO OFFODILE (@ogo_offodile) on Sep 24, 2016 at 8:31am PDT

HE/SHE | Nothing better than a well tailored pant suit – non gender specific ♻️ A post shared by OGO OFFODILE (@ogo_offodile) on Aug 12, 2016 at 10:46am PDT

So about yesterday..headed to see my last show @jpgaultierofficial never disappoints! p.s loved that the shuku hairstyle was in full force 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 #pfw #hautecouture #mystyle #parisfashionweek #naija A post shared by OGO OFFODILE (@ogo_offodile) on Jul 7, 2016 at 2:52am PDT

Still on that details matter!! Had to glam up a bit for MR @armani 🙈👌🏾2/2 A post shared by OGO OFFODILE (@ogo_offodile) on Jul 6, 2016 at 5:37am PDT

We are Living life like its golden 💫 #lastnight #preturnup #takestwo #zarachin #zlo A post shared by OGO OFFODILE (@ogo_offodile) on Jan 29, 2016 at 11:31pm PST

What’s not to love?