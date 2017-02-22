Style Standard: Ogo Offodile should be on all of our style mood boards

by Roqeebah O.
Originally a tech expert, that’s not the first thing you notice when you see this Nigerian-born, New York-based stylist. You notice her bun; you notice her #goals side part, the glow on her skin; you notice that she is a Girl boss and while taking note of all the style boxes she checks, you make a mental goal to yourself to thank the universe for the gift of Ogo Offodile.
Having spent a previous lifetime ruling over the corporate world of technology consultancy, Ogo Offodile never shies away from clean lines and, sharp suits and crisp shirts in most of her looks. You’ll find her at her stylish best walking down the streets of New York or Milan and in the most fashionable parts of Lagos – never a strand out of place.
Ogo wears her stylishness as much as she transfers them onto her high profile clients. Under the fashion outfit she co-owns with her sister, Chichi, Ogo Offodile has been lauded for her work with the beautiful Solange Knowles. You’ll also find that we do not have a monopoly of the crush that Ogo gets as she’s a regular feature on Vogue’s digital platform, R29, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Marie Claire… we can go on.
As a creative nod to her career as a stylist, Ogo can be seen at glamorous fashion parties on any continent adding a sparkle here or a flash of flesh there. She’s so perfect we cannot wait for her to bring all that “put-togetherness” back home to the fashion scene in Lagos.
What’s not to love?