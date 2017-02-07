Style Standard: Toke Makinwa can do no wrong

by Temisan Emmanuel

 

 

When it comes to highlights and contours, you know Toke can do no wrong. Girl gets that facebeat so well, she can give DonJazzy a run for his money. Wait, scratch that! The TV/Radio personality and author has been serving lately- too saucy. From designer bags and statement shoes to high-end dresses and jewelry, we are sure that Toke and Anna Wintour should be having tea parties in Paris soon.

Toke just seems to know what works for her and she is not slowing down on the Chanels and Guccis- we’re talking latest season. She can be trendy, chic, classy and girly and just right for every occasion. We even hear she has a glam squad, how graceful!

In a recent trip to Ghana promoting her new book, Toke shared some of the most amazing photos of her career as an author and we are now all the more convinced that she’s taking no prisoners. Fashion slayer, bestselling author, all-round winning woman.

 

Did we mention she’s an aso-ebi trendsetter too? 

Tolu Branch

