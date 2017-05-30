Summer17: Would you rock the new Kate “Middleton” dress from Dolce and Gabbana?

The Italian fashion design house, Dolce and Gabbana has just named one of their dresses after the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

The ‘Middleton Bow-embellished Cady Midi Dress’ is being stocked exclusively at NET-A-PORTER right now.

The Italian designers named the dress after her as the first person to rock the dress.

She first spotted the dress – in its original version – in September 2016 when she flew in to join Prince William on his visit to Canada. The Duchess wore a custom-made version without the original gold embroidery and looked stunning in the smart, floaty design.

At the time, NET-A-PORTER stocked the dress as Dolce & Gabbana “Georgette-trimmed crepe midi dress” with an editor’s note that describes it as a “forest-green crepe piece [that] has puffed sleeves, a pretty bow tie and white buttons, evocative of styles from the ’40s.”

Dolce and Gabbana has now reintroduced the dress without the original embroidery (as seen in the second photo above) and in a fresh, white colour ahead of #Summer17.

So would you be rocking this?