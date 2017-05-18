Urban Woman Magazine releases its maiden edition

Urban Woman Magazine offers 44 pages of deep insight into the world of women, coupled with a mix of pleasure, fashion and entertainment.

“After months of work and planning, we can finally unveil our maiden edition. The team is really excited and I am excited too. This is something I have always wanted to do, and it is a dream come true now that it is finally out. Even with the highs and lows that come with starting up a business, we have scaled through the first hurdle. We believe every woman has a voice and Urban Woman Magazine is a phenomenon every woman should be part of “, said Blessing Iyamadiken, the Editor-In-Chief.

The first issue is themed around the concept of “Feminism”, exposing opinions of different women on the subject. Also, on the cover of the very first issue, is Lota Chukwu, who is a favourite with lovers of Jenifa’s Diary.

The magazine can be downloaded on the website.