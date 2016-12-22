Wana Sambo unveils its #WSHolidayEdit with Adesua Etomi as the face

Wana Sambo’s #WSHolidayEdit has become a feature of the brand that we look forward to every season, what with last Christmas’ edition which featured the charming Damilola Attoh.

For its Holiday 2017 collection, the 100% African womenswear brand has engaged award-winning actress, Adesua Etomi and the photos are too gorgeous.

Beyond the photos, Wana Sambo’s new ready-to-wear pieces stick to the essence of the brand: strong, sexy and exotic; and Adesua Etomi perfectly delivers.

Every piece in the #WSHolidayEdit2017 is uniquely inspired by unrelated people and things.

See photos:

The Chrissy Teigen dress


The ELSA dress

ANZA blouse and GREY HAZE skirt

Tolu Branch

