Would you wear this bridal shirt dress on your wedding day?

How far away from the traditional is anyone willing to go especially when it comes to their special day?

We’ve seen brides ditch traditional lace bridal gowns for more comfy outfits such as jumpsuits. Remember Solange Knowles’ Stéphane Rolland jumpsuit that came with a very ‘unwedding-like’ plunging neckline and a cape?

In these parts, we hardly see brides taking such risks and we can imagine there are a number of important factors that come to play when choosing a wedding outfit. The African mother’s influence is a major one that cannot be wished away. “The gods forbid my daughter from wearing a jumpsuit or a shirt dress on her wedding day”, is what we imagine African mums will say.

Although we’ve seen a few brides deviate from the norm like this Ghanaian bride who rocked a pair of red desert boots on a short wedding dress…

But we wonder if anyone would boldly get married in a flowing shirt dress? I mean, isn’t that what you wear to work every other day, why do a button-down on your big day?

British luxury shirt brand, In-grid has launched its bridal piece called the Oversized Long Shirt Dress and its made to “blur the line between evening wear and a wedding dress”.

At £1350, the shirt dress is “handmade” from “uniquely woven cotton” and is designed to work drama. But really, would you rock it?