Zayn Malik just went completely bald and we’re crying real tears

When it comes to his hair, we know former One Direction member, Zayn Malik is largely unpredictable but we woke up to a rude shock today.

His mum, Trisha Malik shared a photo on Instagram where the singer appeared completely bald and we’re here like, “where did all that hair go, man?”. The black and white photo also featured his supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer who has sported a number of gorgeous, stylish haircuts in the past is debuting his first smooth skin cut.

We’ll drool over Zayn’s new look for as long as he decides to keep it while we wait on what magic he’ll pull off with his hair next.