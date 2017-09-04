Zayn Malik just went completely bald and we’re crying real tears

When it comes to his hair, we know former One Direction member, Zayn Malik is largely unpredictable but we woke up to a rude shock today.

His mum, Trisha Malik shared a photo on Instagram where the singer appeared completely bald and we’re here like, “where did all that hair go, man?”. The black and white photo also featured his supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on

The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer who has sported a number of gorgeous, stylish haircuts in the past is debuting his first smooth skin cut.

Only two weeks ago, he shared a selfie rocking a blonde look
Green lantern? Zayn had strips of green in his hair for Versace’s Versus Capsule Collection
This can pass for the most constant Zayn look. A head full of hair!
He had pink in February and it blazed just as red would have done
The lowcut fits right but doesn’t come close to what we have now

We’ll drool over Zayn’s new look for as long as he decides to keep it while we wait on what magic he’ll pull off with his hair next.

tolubranch@yahoo.com'
Tolu Branch

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

The online destination and fashion journal that goes beyond the surface and taps the pulse on all things FASHION. First out of Nigeria and increasingly across the continent, with wit, intelligence and humour.

FOLLOW US ON

TSS is an arm of the RED brand, which is the continent's largest omni-media group focused on Africa's youth.